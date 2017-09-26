Two hurt in shooting outside Rantoul bar

RANTOUL — Two men were injured by gunfire during a fight outside a Rantoul bar Saturday evening.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said officers were dispatched to Rantoul Pizza Pub, 114 E. Congress Ave., about 11:30 p.m. While en route to the call, police were told gun shots were being fired outside the business.

No fights or victims were found when officers arrived, but police were informed shortly thereafter by Carle Hospital officials in Urbana that two men, both age 24, had suffered non life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police are not releasing the names.

Bouse said police received limited cooperation when attempting to interview witnesses and victims. Based on the initial investigation, it appears there were two people firing guns at each other.

He said a dispute had erupted inside the bar, it spilled outside, became physical and then escalated into gunfire.

“We’re not getting anything on who was involved or what it started over,” Bouse said. “We are trying to recontact these people and see if they want to provide information now.”

One of the firearms believed to have been involved in the shooting was found in a residential yard just south of the shooting scene.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the case to contact Rantoul Police Department at 373-TIPS (8477).

Information on the incident was released Tuesday morning.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com