THOMASBORO -- One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a car and a semi-trailer truck collided on a state highway north of Urbana.

Illinois State Police said that at about 1:15 p.m., Don Yearwood, 57, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., was driving a semi north on U.S. 45, just south of Ford-Harris Road.

Yearwood was in the right lane of traffic when he decided to make a U-turn to go south, police said. He turned directly into the path of a car that was also northbound but in the passing lane.

That car was driven by Corey D. Lawrence, 25, of Rantoul.

Police said that Lawrence's car became wedged under the trailer.

The accident closed U.S. 45 for a while.

Yearwood was taken to a hospital, police said. He was given a ticket for an improper U-turn.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

