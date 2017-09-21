Urbana man charged with drug offenses

URBANA — An Urbana man acquitted of first-degree murder two years ago in Rantoul and who allegedly had three different kinds of drugs and cannabis that he intended to sell in Urbana has been criminally charged in the drug case.

Juvon Mays, 36, who listed addresses in the 1100 block of Fairview, Urbana, and in the 500 block of East Beardsley, Champaign, was charged Wednesday with six counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

Some of the counts carry heavy penalties of between six and 30 years in prison upon conviction because of Mays’ prior criminal convictions.

The charges allege that on Sept. 7, 15, and 19, Mays sold small amounts of heroin and fentanyl to sources working with Urbana police. He also is alleged to have possessed Ecstasy and Xanax intended for sale.

Mays was arrested Tuesday following a court-authorized search of the home on Fairview where he was living.

Mays is currently on parole after having been released from prison in May for a 2016 cannabis-related conviction.

Court records show he has other convictions for aggravted battery, having contraband in a penal institution, criminal trespass to land, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

Urbana police also arrested a Champaign woman who was at the Fairview Drive house with Mays.

Tymeesha Motley, 26, who listed an address in the 200 block of Briar Lane, was charged with possession with intent to deliver Ecstasy, Xanax and cannabis, stemming from drugs found in the home Tuesday. If convicted of the most serious of the charges against her, she faces penalties ranging from probation to two to 10 years in prison.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Mays at $150,000 and told him to be back in court Oct. 10 for a preliminary hearing. He remained in jail Thursday.

Motley was released from jail after posting $500 cash. She was told to be back in court Nov. 7.

Court records show her having three convictions for driving under suspension.

In a 2015 trial, Mays was acquitted of the December 2008 murder of Corinthian Spinks, 28, as Spinks answered his door at 1404 Hobson Drive in Rantoul.

mschenk@news-gazette.com



