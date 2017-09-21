Man who admitted sex abuse gets year in prison

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted committing a sex act with a woman in that city has been sentenced to a year in prison.



Kevin Lefever, 18, whose last known address was in the 300 block of South Chanute Street, pleaded guilty earlier this week before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of criminal sexual abuse, admitting that on July 10 he made an unwelcome sexual overture to a woman who was in a car with him in Rantoul.



Lefever was given credit on his sentence for 71 days already served. In return for his plea, other charges of criminal sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance in that case were dismissed.



A different attorney represents Lefever in two other unresolved criminal cases alleging that he possessed stolen vehicles in Rantoul — one on June 12 and another on June 16.



In the latter case, Lefever is accused of allegedly taking a car from near J.W. Eater Junior High School that had three children in it, ages 9, 5 and 9 months. Those children were dropped off later unharmed and found by police.



Lefever is scheduled to be in court on those cases Oct. 10.

