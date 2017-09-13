Grease fire damages Letchworth Avenue apartment

RANTOUL — A grease fire in a residence on Letchworth Avenue caused an estimated $5,000 damage Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters were called at 5:26 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Letchworth, where a grease fire had started on a stove in the kitchen.

“The caller said he had put it out, but wanted us to check on it to see if it had extended behind the wall,” Waters said.

Smoke was present in the apartment when firefighters arrived, but the fire was out. Firefighters checked the area with a thermal camera.

The smoke was exhausted out of the apartment, and firefighters cleared the scene at 6:01 a.m.

The apartment building is owned by Art Combest and occupied by Raphael Thomas.

No injuries were reported.

Ten firefighters with two engines responded to the call.

