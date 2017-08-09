Rantoul man indicted on federal child-pornography charges

URBANA — A federal grand jury has indicted a 56-year-old Rantoul man for child pornography.



On Tuesday, it indicted Robert A. Decker, who listed an address in the 400 block of South Steffler Street, on charges of distribution and possession of prepubescent child pornography.



The indictment alleges that Decker distributed images of child pornography using a facility of interstate or foreign commerce on or about June 6. Then, on July 17, Decker allegedly possessed processing units, hard drives, mobile devices and other digital storage materials containing images and videos of pornography involving a child younger than 12.



If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.



Decker was arrested Aug. 11 in eastern Arkansas. On Aug. 14, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe J. Volpe, in Little Rock, ordered him to be detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.



Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson is prosecuting the case.



If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty for each count of distribution and possession of prepubescent child pornography is 20 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.



The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson. The charges are the result of an investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office; the Urbana Police Department; and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations.



tmitchel@news-gazette.com

