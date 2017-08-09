ID theft results in probation for Fisher man

URBANA — A Fisher man was sentenced Tuesday to four years of probation after pleading guilty to financial identity theft.

Michael Brock, 40, admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd that on June 20, he used a relative’s personal information to open a credit-card account at Kay Jewelers at Market Place Mall, which he then used to buy about $4,000 worth of jewelry.

Brock was ordered to have no contact with the relative and to spend 23 days in the county jail with credit for time served.

In return for Brock’s plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan dismissed a separate case alleging he used a forged credit card in July.

Sullivan said Brock had prior convictions dating to 1994 for forgery, misuse of a credit card, theft and aggravated driving under the influence.

