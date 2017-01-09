Updated: three-vehicle wreck closes part of Interstate 57 near Rantoul

Updated 5:02 p.m. Illinois State Police said the crash near Rantoul has been cleared up.

RANTOUL — An area of Interstate 57 near Rantoul is blocked due to a traffic accident.

At 4:09 p.m. Friday, Illinois State Police said troopers were en route to a three-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound at milepost 250, just before the Rantoul exit.

The left lane and left shoulder are blocked.

Motorists are advised to use caution.

