Parolee charged; prints found in car

URBANA — A Rantoul man currently on parole has been charged with aggravated robbery after his fingerprint was found at a crime scene.

Daveon Hart, 21, who listed an address in the 600 block of Autumn Fields, was arraigned Thursday on the Class 1 felony alleging that on May 7, he robbed a Champaign man.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said the man was in the area of Third and Hill streets to pick up a friend about 2:20 a.m. when he was approached by two men who demanded his property. One of those men was armed with a gun and got in the back seat of his car.

Shaffer said the victim panicked and drove off, crashing into a utility pole not far away. The would-be robbers fled without getting any of the man’s property.

In the intersection of Second and Hill streets, Shaffer said police recovered a cap gun that resembled a real pistol.

On a rear-door window of the victim’s car, police found fingerprints that matched Hart, he said.

Hart denied being involved in the holdup and could not explain why his fingerprint was found in the car.

He had been paroled from prison in early January after serving a sentence for aggravated battery.

Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega said Hart also had prior convictions for burglary as an adult and juvenile adjudications for resisting a peace officer and burglary to a school.

Judge Brett Olmstead told Hart to be back in court for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 15. Because he is on parole, he may not be released from jail.

