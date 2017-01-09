Man who left son alone in truck with weapons ordered to receive substance abuse, mental health evaluations

URBANA — An Indiana man who left his son alone in a truck in which police found an unusual cache of weapons in July has been ordered to get substance abuse and mental health evaluations while on probation.

Jeremiah Bridges, 39, of Greencastle, Ind., was arrested July 12 in Rantoul after police found his 12-year-old son alone in the compartment of a large farm truck that also contained loaded guns and an explosive device.

He was charged with two counts of unlawful use of weapons alleging that he had a machine gun or similar firearm and a bomb or shell containing more than a quarter ounce of an explosive substance, Class 2 and 3 felonies respectively, and endangering the life or health of a child.

He pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to a single count of unlawful use of weapons, admitting he had a device that contained more than a quarter ounce of an explosive substance. He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 51 days in jail with credit for time already served.

In return for his plea, the other counts alleging child endangerment and possession of a vintage machine gun were dismissed.

In laying out the facts for the judge, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Bridges’ son was found alone in the large farm truck about 8:40 a.m. on that day and wasn’t sure where his father was. Police located Bridges, who reported that their home in Greencastle had recently been destroyed by fire.

Lozar said Bridges appeared to Rantoul police to be “confused.” The prosecutor described him as having a history of mental crises.

Lozar said of paramount concern in fashioning the plea was to make sure Bridges gets professional treatment and that he not legally possess firearms of any kind.

Lozar said Bridges told authorities that the shell that contained the explosive substance was a homemade “bowling ball canon” used for recreational purposes, a fact that his ex-wife confirmed for the prosecutor.

The weapons and explosive substance found in the truck are to be forfeited to Rantoul police as part of Bridges’ plea.

Lozar said Bridges had one prior conviction from Indiana 20 years ago for what appeared to be a misdemeanor drug offense.

