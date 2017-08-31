Prison ordered in child battery case

URBANA — A Champaign County judge on Tuesday called a Rantoul man who has failed to get help for his problems “dangerous.”

Judge Tom Difanis then resentenced Andrew Bready, 29, of the 300 block of North Drive to five years in prison for the aggravated battery of a then-2-year-old child in April 2015 in Urbana.

The judge noted that Bready, who admitted he violated his probation by not getting court-ordered counseling, was being sentenced for his seventh criminal conviction.

Five of those were for domestic battery, violation of an order of protection and the aggravated battery to a child. He had others for retail theft and attempted burglary, Difanis said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton said Bready had been enrolled three times in the court-ordered partner abuse counseling but was kicked out twice for non-attendance and once for failure to pay.

“He’s demonstrated he’s unlikely to follow court orders or control his behavior.

“He is dangerous to family members, including children,” said Clifton, arguing for the five-year sentence.

Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps countered that Bready is now employed, paying child support and taking medication for his mental health issues.

Difficulties finding suitable housing kept him from doing what he was supposed to, she said.

“Counseling is not a priority when you are essentially homeless,” she argued, asking for another community-based sentence.

