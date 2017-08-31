Bus, dryer burn in separate fires

RANTOUL — Fire caused an estimated $25,000 damage to a parked bus in Rantoul this week.

The fire was one of two blazes to which Rantoul firefighters responded during the week.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to a fire in a 2001 commercial bus owned by Wendell Golston.

The bus was parked in a parking lot near Rantoul Township High School. Waters said the bus had not been operated that day.

A shorted-out battery caused the fire.

“It smoked up the entire bus,” Waters said. “We had to open up the side where the battery compartment was to get to (it).”

Golston said he had purchased the bus to use for tours and charters and had not yet been put it into service.

Eighteen firefighters were on the scene with two engines, one ladder truck and one rescue truck. They cleared the scene about an hour after arrival.

No nearby properties were threatened, and no injuries were reported.



House fire

The previous day, Sunday, firefighters responded to a report of smoke in a house at 1133 Clark St.

“Upon arrival, we found a light haze of smoke coming out of the open front door,” Waters said.

Smoke was discovered coming from the back of a dryer, which got hot enough that it extended into a wall.

The fire and smoke caused between $8,000-$10,000 damage, Waters said.

The house is owned by Mary Corner.

Two trucks and one rescue unit with 17 firefighters were on the scene. No injuries were reported.

