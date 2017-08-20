Two people injured in motorcycle wreck near Royal

- Our Sites
ROYAL — Two people involved in a motorcycle accident in eastern Champaign County Saturday afternoon were taken to Carle Hospital.
Preliminary reports are that a motorcycle with a man and a woman aboard crashed about 2:45 p.m. Saturday on Highway 22 around 2275 N near Royal.
A medical helicopter was summoned for a woman, who had obvious injuries while a man was taken by ambulance from the crash site.
Champaign County sheriff's deputies blocked roads in the area while the AirLife helicopter landed and took off.
The accident remains under investigation.
