Rantoul man who didn't report for prison sought

URBANA — Authorities are looking for a Rantoul man who did not turn himself in about a week ago to begin serving a prison sentence.



Judge Roger Webber issued a warrant with no bond for the arrest of Willie J. Brifford, 29, whose last known address was in the 600 block of Autumn Fields, on Aug. 14.



Brifford didn't show up in court that day as Webber had ordered to begin serving his five-year term for possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Brifford had pleaded guilty to that charge, admitting that on May 6 he had the drugs in Rantoul,



At Brifford's July 28 sentencing, Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher presented Webber with evidence about a Jan. 29 incident in which Brifford allegedly fired shots at a van on Charles Drive in Rantoul about 3:30 a.m. Although Brifford was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons stemming from that, those charges were later dismissed.



Brifford's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus, asked Webber on July 28 if Brifford could remain free for a month before reporting for prison. Over the objection of the prosecutor, Webber gave him two weeks to turn himself in.



