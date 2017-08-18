Updated: Police conduct search of house where shots were fired

RANTOUL — Village police officers, with the assistance of the Champaign County Metro SWAT team, executed a court-ordered search warrant on a house in the 200 block of Winding Lane Thursday.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said evidence was recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

The search warrant was executed at 6:40 a.m.

“This case is currently under investigation,” Bouse said.

He said one juvenile was at home when the search warrant was executed. Items found in the house were sent to the state’s attorney’s office in Champaign, and there “may or may not be arrests” made as a result of what was found.



Uninhabitable house

The house was marked “uninhabitable” based on the fact it had not been registered as a rental unit with the village inspections department and the condition of an attached garage where dogs had been kept.

“There were some ... things to do with the dogs and waste, mostly in the garage,” Bouse said.

Bouse said eight dogs were taken away from the site. He said the landlord was replacing siding that had been hit by bullets on Friday.

The house was the one where shots were fired into it and a vehicle parked in the driveway on both Aug. 4 and 6.

A total of 10-15 shots were fired in the first incident and “three or four” in the second, according to police.

It was one of three shooting incidents on Winding Lane that occurred during that weekend. No one, however, was injured.

In the other incident, police received a report at 9:50 p.m. Aug. 5 that shots were fired into a vehicle parked near a home in the 100 block of Winding Lane, one block west of the other residence.

The number of shots fired in that case was not known, police said.

