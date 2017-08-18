Paxton man allegedly kicks pregnant girlfriend in stomach

PAXTON — A Paxton man who allegedly kicked his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach and punched her in the head has been charged in Ford County Circuit Court with two felony counts of aggravated battery.

State’s Attorney Andrew Killian filed the charges — both Class 3 felonies — against Johnathan V. Paulo, 25.

Killian also charged Paulo with one count of criminal damage to government-supported property, a Class 4 felony.

That charge alleges that Paulo damaged a rear door of a Paxton police squad car by kicking it after he was arrested for the battery.

Paulo, who was released from the Ford County jail after posting 10 percent of his $10,000 bond, is due in Judge Matt Fitton’s courtroom for a bond hearing at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 6.

According to a criminal complaint filed in court, Paxton police officer Brandon Ryan responded to a domestic dispute at Paulo’s home around 2:19 a.m. Aug. 1. Upon arrival, Ryan could hear screaming coming from inside the home. Ryan noticed the front door had been kicked in and was broken, he said in the complaint.

Inside, Paulo’s girlfriend, Jadeane N. Slawson-Ganigan, who was 3 1/2 months pregnant, was sitting on the edge of a couch crying hysterically, Ryan said. She had a fat lower lip and was bleeding from her right ear.

Meanwhile, Paulo was sitting in a chair yelling.

“Johnathan became aggressive toward me and threatened to fight me,” Ryan said in the complaint.

After being placed under arrest, Paulo then allegedly kicked the passenger-side rear door of a squad car, causing the door to be pushed out three-quarters of an inch, Ryan said.

Paulo’s girlfriend was evaluated by paramedics from Gibson Area Ambulance Service.

Paulo has been ordered to have no contact with her or her place of residence, according to court records.

If convicted of the most serious charge — the Class 3 felony — Paulo would face a mandatory sentence ranging from up to 30 months of probation to up to two to five years in prison.

