Thomasboro man announces bid for county sheriff

THOMASBORO — Greg Worrell of Thomasboro, who said he has more than 40 years in law enforcement, announced Tuesday that he is running for sheriff of Champaign County.

Sheriff Dan Walsh is retiring, and so far only his chief deputy, Allen Jones, has announced that he is a candidate.

Both Worrell and Jones are Republicans. In fact, said Worrell, they know each other and go to the same church.

“Me and Allen, we get along well. I’d even invite him to a benefit or something,” he said. “We go to the same church. We’re both very good Christian believers.

“This is just about giving people a choice. That’s my motto, ‘Now you have a choice.’”

Worrell, 65, began his law enforcement career in the Air Force, including 11 years at the old Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. He has been a full-time security officer at Lincoln’s Challenge (on the Chanute site) since 2008 and is a part-time Fisher police officer. He has also worked at police departments in Ludlow and Thomasboro.

Worrell is married. He and his wife have five adult children.

