Fisher man accused of using relative's credit card to buy $4,000 in jewelry

URBANA — A Fisher man is due back in court Sept. 5 after being charged with two counts of identity theft at a Champaign jewelry store.



Michael E. Brock, 50, who listed an address in the 400 block of North Third Street, was charged Monday with two counts of felony identity theft between $2,000 and $10,000.



Judge Brett Olmstead set Brock's bond at $7,500 and ordered him to have no contact with either his victim or the store.



According to a police report, an officer was dispatched to Kay Jewelers at Market Place Shopping Center, 2000 N. Neil St., C, on Aug. 7.



An employee told police she was directed by the store's fraud investigator to tell them about a June 20 incident in which she said she assisted Brock with filling out a credit application that turned out to be in the name of a family member.



After the credit application was approved, Brock proceeded to buy about $4,000 of jewelry. An investigator for the jewelry chain later discovered the identity theft.



After police arrested Brock, he allegedly admitted to opening the credit card account in a relative's name.



