Fisher girl charged as juvenile with DUI in crash that killed 34-year-old man

URBANA — A 15-year-old Fisher girl has been criminally charged in juvenile court with causing the death of her passenger in April with her erratic driving.



The girl was admonished Friday by Judge Tom Difanis on two felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence of a drug, substance or compound in the blood, breath or urine.



It was her first court appearance on the charges, which stem from the April 23 death of Damon Moseley, 34, of Fisher. He died about 3:15 p.m. that Sunday in the single-vehicle crash about 2 miles northwest of Rantoul.



The charges allege that she was driving a pickup truck when it crashed near the intersection of county roads 3200 N and 1200 E, that her driving resulted in Mr. Moseley's death and that she was not licensed.



State's Attorney Julia Rietz only recently filed the charges after receiving results of toxicology tests on the girl that showed cocaine in her system.



If she were tried as an adult, the more serious count of aggravated DUI would carry penalties ranging from three to 14 years in prison. Because she is a juvenile, the court has more sentencing options should she be convicted.



Urbana attorney Harvey Welch appeared for the teen. Difanis set a status hearing for Sept. 8.



