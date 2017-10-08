Two charged in stolen car case

URBANA — Two men are in police custody after being charged with possessing a car that had been stolen in Urbana about two months ago.



Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a person reported being hit from behind as he turned into the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of North Mattis Avenue in Champaign.



The person who was hit reported that a Honda CRV with New Jersey registration kept going south and did not stop. About 2:20 p.m., the victim saw that same vehicle in the parking lot at the Country Fair shopping center and called police.



In the passenger seat was Elijah Green, 19, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Park Drive, Rantoul, and another in Danville. The driver, Larry Gill, 22, of the 2000 block of Vawter Street, Urbana, was located at a nearby business.



The man who was hit identified Gill as the driver of the vehicle that rear-ended his.



Champaign police learned that the CRV had been stolen June 15 from the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 600 block of South Race Street in Urbana.



Both Gill and Green were charged Thursday with possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony carrying penalties ranging from porobation to three to seven years in prison upon conviction.



