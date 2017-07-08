Shots fired at homes, vehicles in 3 weekend incidents

RANTOUL — Police are investigating reports of multiple shots fired over three days in the Winding Lane neighborhood.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Lt. Jeff Wooten said two addresses were involved in the shootings.

Police responded at 4 a.m. Friday to the 200 block of Winding Lane, where officers were told shots had been fired at a home and a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Wooten said 10-15 shots total were fired.

The following day, at 9:50 p.m., police received a report of shots fired in the 100 block of the same street. In that case, the shots were fired into a vehicle parked near a home. He did not know the number of shots fired.

And then at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, “three or four” shots were fired at the same house involved in the early Friday morning incident, Wooten said.

Wooten said the same weapon was not used in all three incidents.

People were at home on all three occasions, he said.

“There was nothing in the report to indicate anyone was in close proximity” to any of the shots, Wooten said.

He said the investigation involved canvassing the neighborhood “to identify witnesses.”

