Rantoul man charged with trying to rob Thomasboro business

URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly tried to rob a business in Thomasboro Sunday has been charged with two felonies.

Jacob Peters, 22, who listed an address in the 200 block of Frost, was arraigned Monday for aggravated robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The robbery charge alleged that just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Peters allegedly entered the Thomasboro Grocery on Commercial Street, put items on the counter then returned to his car. He then came bcak in with his hand in his sweatshirt pocket and told the clerk he had a gun and wanted money.

Not believing him, the clerk touched his sweatshirt to see if there was a gun in his pocket. The clerk then reached below the counter, indicating that he might be reaching for a gun to defend himself.

Peters then ran from the business.

The clerk gave a detailed description of him and the car to Champaign County sheriff’s deputies, who stopped the car nearby. Peters admitted that he tried to “scare” the clerk into giving him money but claimed the man owed him money.

The car Peters was driving belonged to his sister, who had loaned it to their mother days earlier to take to work. The car was missing from her mother’s job on Friday.

Both charges against Peters are Class 2 felonies carrying penalties ranging from probation to three-seven years in prison upon conviction.

Court records show he has previous misdemeanor convictions.

