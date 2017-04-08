Police say large amount of meth found in Ludlow man's car

URBANA — Bond was set Friday at $500,000 for a Ludlow man driving a car in which police allegedly found 456 grams of methamphetamine.

Shawndale Cowell, 42, who gave an address of 113 Vine, Ludlow, was charged with two Class X felony counts — possession of methamphetamime with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine from 400-900 grams.

Cowell was arrested after a traffic stop by Rantoul police. He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher.

The officer called for a canine unit from state police, and Cowell’s vehicle was searched after the dog alerted to the presence of drugs, Fletcher said. The substance allegedly found in the car field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and has a street value of $45,600, he said.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant drug.

Police also found several Western Union receipts in the car that showed large distributions of money, Fletcher said.

Cowell has an extensive record from three states dating back to 1994. That includes convictions in California for receipt of a stolen vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon, plus two burglary convictions and one for battery. His record also includes a conviction in Georgia for use of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor conviction in Illinois for violating an order of protection.

There was also an outstanding warrant for him in Georgia for being a felon in possession of a firearm, Fletcher said.

If Cowell is convicted of the possession with intent to deliver charge, he faces a possible prison sentence of 12-50 years, and conviction on the possession charge carries a potential prison sentence of 8-40 years, according to Fletcher.

A pretrial hearing date of Sept. 5 has been scheduled for Cowell on the drug charges.

