45-year-old Dewey man allegedly touched teen inappropriately

URBANA — A 45-year-old Champaign man who allegedly inappropriately touched a teenage girl has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Brandon Pine, who listed addresses in Dewey and in the 700 block of West Bradley Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday for alleged activity that happened on July 10 at the business where he worked.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the girl, 14, reported to a friend that on July 10, Pine gave her alcohol and touched her inappropriately. The friend told her father, who reported it to Champaign police.

Rietz said based on interviews of the victim and witnesses and evidence found on video surveillance at the scene and text messages, she decided to charge Pine with the Class 2 felony.

A warrant was issued for Pine’s arrest Tuesday with a $50,000 bond. He was arrested later that day.

Judge John Kennedy ordered Pine to have no contact with the alleged victim and told him to be back in court Aug. 9 with an attorney.

