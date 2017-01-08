A Q&A with new Rantoul Police Chief Brown

RANTOUL — Growing up the son of the Champaign County sheriff made Tony Brown’s childhood a little different from other kids in Rantoul.

“Some of his desk drawers would have crime scene photos,” says Brown, who remembers inspecting them with twin brother John in their youth.

Their dad, the late Joe Brown, “was the inspiration for me to go into law enforcement,” says Tony, who worked alongside his brother for the University of Illinois Police Department.

Now, come Aug. 7, Tony will begin the next chapter of his law enforcement career — he’s the new police chief of Rantoul, where his father served as mayor after his sheriff days. (He will be sworn into office Tuesday night, Aug. 1, at the village board's monthly study session.)



News-Gazette staff writer Tim Mitchell caught up with the 49-year-old father of three sons for a few questions.



Think back. Do you remember your first arrest?

Yes. Somebody stole a moped and was walking across the Quad with it. Evidently, he didn’t get it started but he was pushing it. He was intoxicated, and I did some checking and learned it was stolen.



How about your most memorable case?

At the undergraduate library, there was a guy who grabbed a lady and was trying to force her into a restroom for an attempted sexual assault. My brother and I were working the shift that night, and we were dispatched to the library.

The description of the man’s physical features matched somebody that my brother and I knew from working at the jail. When we did a photo lineup with the man, the victim was not able to pick this person out, so he was released.

When my brother and I did some crime scene processing, I ended up finding a small piece of purple rubber from a tennis shoe. It was no more bigger than a centimeter. Later on, Champaign police took the man into custody at the mall on another matter, and I went to talk to him. I said, “Hey, let me see your shoe.” I took that piece of purple rubber out of a pocket, and it matched perfectly to a missing piece on the sole of the man’s shoe. It goes to show the value of attention to detail.



What has it been like working for UI police?

We have many of the same crimes as other departments, but some crimes don’t take place as frequently as in Champaign and Urbana. We see guns and we see robberies. We see an occasional homicide.

One thing we are able to do is spend more quality time and provide more quality service to people, whether it is a victim or someone needing some information.



What attracted you to the Rantoul police chief position?

I thought it was a great opportunity because it is my hometown. I was also on the Rantoul village board for eight years, so I was very familiar with the police department. I know it has a great reputation and really does things the right way.

The Rantoul Police Department is really community policing-oriented. I will be in charge of 30 sworn officers. My goal was to become a leader of a law enforcement agency, and I can’t think of a better place to do that than in my hometown. This was on my list of dream jobs.



What are the biggest crime concerns currently in Rantoul?

The most frequent calls and incidents relate to alcohol and drug abuse issues and the fallout from that. The Rantoul police also deal with domestic situations quite a bit.

Rantoul is getting ready to push to implement crime-free housing. The police partner with the apartment owners and managers to educate them on crime that re-occurs over and over and work with them to develop leases to people who are committed to becoming good citizens and obeying the law.

I think that potentially will have an impact on crime and quality of life issues in Rantoul. If you look at other communities that have implemented crime-free housing, the apartment complexes in those communities have seen crime reduced by 70 percent.



Now, for a few personal questions. What kind of vehicle do you drive and what music can be heard playing inside it?

You will find me behind the wheel of my Ford F-250 truck. I would be playing music from the 1980s, especially Billy Joel. I also liked the Beatles, of course.



Whose poster was on the wall of your bedroom as a kid?

Farrah Fawcett, like just about every kid. I was a big fan of “Charlie’s Angels” and “Starsky and Hutch.”



Favorite vacation destination?

Florida. I enjoy going to the ocean, and my wife enjoys going to Walt Disney World in Orlando.



Favorite movie?

Probably “Shawshank Redemption.” It is one of the best movies, and it is a great story. I also used to love “Uncle Buck” and probably saw that one too many times.



What’s your advice for young people interested in a career in law enforcement?

Remember to treat everyone with respect. Even the people you are arresting deserve your respect. If you treat everybody as you want to be treated or as you want your grandmother to be treated, you will rarely go wrong.

One of the keys to being effective in law enforcement is really communicating. If you know how to talk to people, that is one of the most important skills you can have.