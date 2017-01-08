From public defender to family law judge, Rosenbaum's cases run the gamut

RANTOUL — Former Champaign County chief public defender Randy Rosenbaum remembers asking one question too many when he was defending a man who was charged with placing some steak in his sweat pants and running out of a Champaign County Market store with the idea of stealing it.

“They took a picture of the steak and put it in evidence, and of course I asked, ‘What did you do with it after that?’” Rosenbaum said.

“‘We rewrapped it and put it out for sale,’” said Rosenbaum, quoting a store official, eliciting groans from those attending a Rantoul Exchange Club meeting at which Rosenbaum was the featured speaker.

“I stopped shopping there ...,” Rosenbaum deadpanned.

The man who was appointed a Champaign County circuit judge to hear family law cases has a sense of humor. That helps when handling such a tricky area of the law that has been known to frequently bring out the worst in people.

“I used to joke that I don’t do family law because it’s meaner and nastier than criminal law,” Rosenbaum said.

A 25-year public defender, Rosenbaum, who like many attorneys was a frequent applicant for vacant judge positions, was likely selected in part because of his easygoing demeanor.

“He had glowing references,” Chief Justice Rita Garman said in a News-Gazette article. “Everyone I talked to said he’s got a wonderful temperament. He’s a good lawyer. Everything is good.”

Rosenbaum’s ability as a public defender might have actually delayed his appointment to the bench, Garman said.

“It’s like no good deed goes unpunished,” the chief judge said. “He’s had a very difficult job for a long time. When you can be well-respected by people in that circumstance, it says a lot about the person.”

Not everyone understands that even people charged with heinous crimes have the right to proper legal representation.

“People would call us ‘public offenders or public pretenders,’” said Rosenbaum, who likened the job to the doctors in the movie and TV show “MASH.”

“The doctors didn’t have a lot of resources. They didn’t have any choice of who their patients were,” Rosenbaum said. “Same thing with public defenders. We didn’t pick the number of cases, and we had limited resources.

“We learned about triage. Basically it means, ‘what’s in front of you, what’s important, what can be done now,’ and that’s the life of a public defender (handling everything) from misdemeanors to traffic cases to rape and murder.”

Rosenbaum said he was frequently asked how he could serve as a public defender: “It’s so mean; it’s so nasty,” people would say.

But the office is a constitutionally required one “to provide services for people in criminal cases and in some abuse and neglect family law cases,” Rosenbaum said.

Public defense work wasn’t always pleasant. Rosenbaum said three times he represented one man who was charged with rape and mutilation. Two convictions were thrown out, and each time, Rosenbaum represented the defendant.

“I actually despised and hated” handling that case, Rosenbaum said, “but I had to take it because this was my job.”

In addition to his public defender duties, Rosenbaum had served almost 14 years as a hearing officer for the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission for which he heard misconduct cases. For five years he was a trial advocacy teacher at the University of Illinois College of Law.

A 1991 graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law and a 1987 graduate of Northwestern University, the Overland Park, Kan., native said he practiced law for three years in New York City before returning to Champaign to marry his wife. They have two children.

After he was appointed judge, his children on occasion would stand when he came into the room “just to razz me,” he said.

As family law judge, Rosenbum performs most of Champaign County’s court weddings, all of the adoptions and handles “quite a few” orders of protection. But 98 percent of his work is divorce cases.

“Many times the people work it out ahead of time, and I have to put my stamp of approval on it,” Rosenbaum said.

But frequently, couples can’t work things out on their own, and it’s up to Rosenbaum to rule on what is fair and equitable. It’s not easy deciding who is telling the truth.

“I truly profoundly wish when they came in, there was a halo over one person and horns on the other because it would be easier,” Rosenbaum said. “A lot of times we have two loving parents coming in (who) are just having an honest disagreement, and it’s gotten mean; it’s gotten nasty, and it’s gotten personal.”

In one case, a husband said he had been paying his ex-wife child support, but because he had changed banks and didn’t have new checks, he had been paying her in cash. The wife said he wasn’t paying the child support, and there was no record of checks being cashed or not being cashed to prove who was telling the truth.

In divorces, the two major issues are the division of property and custody of the children. In many cases, the property issues are easy, but sometimes not so much.

“Too often I have divorces (where we) have two people living in a trailer home. They have no property, no bank account, and they’re fighting over the Elvis picture. Not a signed Elvis picture. It’s like a poster from Spencer’s Gifts, and they’re spending how much for attorneys here?” Rosenbaum said.

Child custody — which as of Jan. 1 is now called “parenting responsibility” — is the most difficult and frequently quite emotional.

If children are called in to testify and the child is in his or her teens, Rosenbaum will clear the courtroom. If the child is younger, the judge will hear the testimony in his chambers with only a court reporter present because the scenario is so stressful for a child.

“I can listen to what the kids have to say. I can listen to the parents. I can listen to all of these other factors. But in the end if they can’t decide, I have to do what I think is right,” Rosenbaum said. “And oftentimes when I make a decision, ... both parties are walking out upset, so I know I got it right.”

Rosenbaum said he was told when he became a judge that he needed to be the kind of judge that he would like to appear before. In his 25 years as a public defender, he saw “some absolutely magnificent judges who have the right temperament and were respectful.” And he saw some who weren’t so great.

Rosenbaum oversaw the public defender’s office for many years, and he told the attorneys that he hired to be themselves in the courtroom.

“You watch attorneys on TV and in the movies and you may think you have to be a shark and scream and yell. It’s not always effective. It turns people off, so I tell people don’t try to be something you’re not,” Rosenbaum said.

The family law judge remembers many times going up against a prosecutor who used an “aw shucks” approach in the courtroom, but it was fake. The prosecutor wasn’t like that the rest of the time, and some people on the jury knew it.

Asked about the status of a mental health court in Champaign County, Rosenbaum said while the county used to have a mental health court, there is none operating at present. The primary reason, Rosenbaum said, is a difference in philosophy between the state’s attorney’s office and the judiciary.

Rosenbaum said mental health is a huge issue in criminal cases. He estimated it is a factor “in easily 50 percent” of the cases.

“Maybe not severe like schizophrenia and detachment from reality but bipolar and anti-social personality disorder,” he said.

Rosenbaum intends to run for the vacant judgeship in 2018, “very likely as a Republican,” he said.

