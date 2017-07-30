Rantoul woman among family members injured in Southern Illinois rollover

Karlee Reardon said she and her sisters and her parents planned to be steaming off to the Caribbean on Saturday. Instead, they huddled at a St. Louis hospital hoping for good news as her mother underwent surgery for a broken neck and back.

"We were headed to Mobile, Ala., to get on a cruise," said the 18-year-old Villa Grove woman.

"We took a little detour."

Although suffering from a concussion, the middle child of Bob and Aimee Reardon took on the job of speaking for her family, all of whom survived a rollover vehicle crash early Friday that seriously injured her mother and left the rest of them bruised, stiff and sore.

"The doctor said the only reason my mom is alive or going to be able to walk is because she had a seat belt on," said Karlee, who added all five of them did.

The Reardons had left their Villa Grove home about midnight Thursday and had almost made it out of Illinois when Bob Reardon felt something funny going on with his Chevy TrailBlazer and started to slow down.

Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Miller said Reardon, 53, was eastbound on Interstate 24 near Vienna when the front tire blew just before 4 a.m.

"He lost control and was trying to regain control and they went off the road to the right. As soon as they hit the grass, the vehicle rolled a couple of times before coming to rest," Miller said.

Reardon, his 46-year-old wife and their three daughters were all taken to Heartland Hospital in Marion. Hours later, Aimee Reardon was taken by a small airplane to St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Karlee said her older sister Shauna, 20, was seated behind their dad. Younger sister Chloe, 11, was between Shauna and her in the back seat. Their mom was in the front passenger seat.

Karlee thinks the SUV flipped over three times. After the first roll, she hit her head hard and didn't see much more. Shauna managed to shield their younger sister with her body, sparing Chloe from serious injuries.

The SUV came to rest on its wheels but was angled down on the passenger side. Shauna was able to get out the rear door on the driver's side and pull Chloe and Karlee out.

"After that happened, Dad was able to lay his seat back and crawl out her side," Karlee said.

As the only one who still had two shoes on — the others lost them in the rolling — Karlee went to the highway, a blanket pressed against her bleeding arm, to flag down help.

"All of our phones were buried or ejected," she said.

Three men in three vehicles on their way to work stopped. They called 911 and tried to help her mother, who was bleeding and in and out of consciousness.

"My dad was pretty stunned, just trying to get everybody in one spot," she said.

Because the SUV was still running after it finished flipping, he feared it might catch fire, she said.

At the Marion hospital, Karlee said all of them except Shauna received treatment. A CT scan revealed the severity of her mother's injuries and the need to transfer her to a higher level of care.

Karlee said her dad, bruised and stiff but otherwise unharmed, went in the plane with their mother to St. Louis. Her grandparents, Jan and Rex Duzan, drove from Villa Grove to pick up her, her sisters and what they could of the family's vacation gear.

Once in St. Louis, Karlee said their mother insisted that Shauna also be checked out. Shauna was diagnosed with a lumbar sprain and torn ligaments, Karlee said. Chloe's worst injury was a burn from her seat belt.

Early Saturday afternoon, Aimee Reardon, an office manager at Family Health Center in Camargo, was undergoing surgery. The rest of the family was planning to stay at a nearby hotel.

They had been planning the five-day cruise to Cozumel and Costa Maya for several months. It was to be their second cruise experience.

"Luckily, we decided to buy the trip insurance, so hopefully we'll get the majority of it refunded," Karlee said.

Bob Reardon works at SuperValu in Urbana. Shauna works at Za's in Champaign but lives in Rantoul. Chloe is going to be in the sixth grade at Villa Grove grade school. And Karlee is scheduled to move to Charleston in a couple of weeks to start college at Eastern Illinois University.

"Some people have offered to help me move in since my mom won't be there," she said.

An early prognosis by a neurologist is that her mother has not suffered any paralysis but is in for three to four months of recovery in St. Louis.

On Saturday, they were trying to absorb the enormity of her situation and their good fortune while expressing their appreciation for the prayers being said for them.

"There's a lot of that going on in Villa Grove right now," said Karlee.

