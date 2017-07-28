Probation, fine for possessing nearly 1,900 grams of pot in Rantoul

- Our Sites
URBANA — A Danville man who admitted having about 4 pounds of cannabis in a car in Rantoul last year has been sentenced to a year of probation.
Myketez Forman, 25, was also ordered to pay a street-value fine of $14,107 as part of his sentence when he pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis to possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Assistant State’s Attorney Larry Solava said Forman admitted having 1,869 grams in a car that Rantoul police stopped for speeding Oct. 13 at North Century Boulevard and East Sangamon Avenue.
The officer obtained Forman’s driver’s license and could smell cannabis in the car. Solava said Forman drove off from the stop and was seen throwing items out of the car, which police later determined were four plastic bags filled with the cannabis.
Solava said Forman had a previous conviction for possession of cannabis out of Vermilion County for which he received first-offender probation, and a misdemeanor conviction for battery.
In addition to the street-value fine, he was also ordered to pay a $1,000 mandatory assessment.
