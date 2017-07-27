Six taken to hospital following wreck near Paxton

PAXTON — Six people were taken to an Urbana hospital Wednesday afternoon after the pickup truck they were in was struck by an SUV at a rural intersection just north of Paxton.



All six had non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from District 21 Illinois State Police. Two of the truck’s six occupants were riding in the rear of the truck bed and were not wearing seat belts, and both were ejected, the release said.



The driver of the pickup, a 1998 Ford, was Heather Claeys, 22, of Rankin. She was given two tickets for failure to secure a child in a child restraint and also cited for failure to yield and no insurance.



Police said preliminary investigation determined the pickup was westbound on Ford County Road 500 North around 12:30 p.m. when it stopped at the stop sign at U.S. 45, then crossed the intersection where it was struck by a southbound 2014 Buick Enclave driven by Gordon Seggebruch, 80, of Onarga.



The truck’s occupants were taken to Carle Foundation hospital in Urbana.



wbrumleve@news-gazette.com