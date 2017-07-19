Rantoul parolee gets 10 years for having gun

URBANA — A Rantoul man who was on parole when arrested earlier this year for illegally having a gun has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Judge Roger Webber imposed the sentence Monday on William Ayres Jr., 25, of the 600 block of Perimeter Road.

Because of prior convictions, including aggravated robbery in 2014, Ayres is not allowed to possess a gun.

A jury convicted him in early June of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for having a gun at a home in the 300 block of Scottswood Drive, Urbana, on Feb. 10.

On that night, the jury heard, Ayres came out of Robin Smith's home with a gun in hand and allegedly fired in the direction of Smith's former boyfriend and two other men with him.

Smith testified that her former boyfriend, Brandon Tilman, showed up while Ayres was at her home "hanging out" and got into a physical fight with her.

Ayres testified in his own defense that he had not fired at the men. He said gunshot residue that police found must have transferred to his hand earlier that day when he was teaching a cousin how to fire a gun.

Police were never able to find a gun in Smith's house but did find a bullet casing in the area.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher asked Webber to impose a sentence in the range of 12 to 14 years. Ayres was eligible for an extended term because of his record, which included a juvenile aggravated battery adjudication as well as adult convictions for domestic battery, obstructing justice, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and the aggravated robbery.

Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum asked for the minimum sentence of three years in prison.

Ayres was given credit on his sentence for 156 days already served. He is eligible to earn day-for-day good time in prison.