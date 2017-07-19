Police say trio attacked man over his behavior with children

RANTOUL — Three people who allegedy confronted a Rantoul man about behavior they felt was inappropriate with neighborhood children have been arrested and charged with serious felonies.

The arrests happened Monday afternoon in the neighborhood where the man was attacked in his own apartment, according to Rantoul police detective Sgt. Justin Bouse.

Charged Tuesday with home invasion, residential burglary and aggravated robbery are Angelia Gant, also known as Winfield, 41, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Joanne Lane, Champaign; Michael Nichols, 37, who listed address in the 900 block of St. Andrews Circle, Rantoul, and the 1200 block of Ellis Drive, Urbana; and Shakeyla McCoy, 21, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Smith Road, Urbana.

Bouse said officers were sent to an apartment in the 900 block of St. Andrews on Monday about 12:45 p.m. A 68-year-old man reported that four or five people forced their way into his apartment and hit him several times with fists and a gun.

At least one of the men was armed with what the victim described as a black semi-automatic handgun.

While there, the group took the man's wallet, two cellphones and a small amount of cash.

The man told officers he believed the group was upset with him because "they think he's having children come over to his apartment," Bouse said.

"We are not familiar with the victim," Bouse said. "We have had no reports of any inappropriate contact with children, nothing to substantiate their claims. We are investigating that end of it."

Bouse said the man received cuts to his face and arm in the fracas but was not injured badly enough to require medical attention. It took him about 10 minutes to find someone with a phone so he could contact police.

While officers were outside the apartment complex speaking with him, McCoy came out. The victim identified her as one of the intruders and she was arrested. Shortly after, Nichols came out of the same apartment on St. Andrews and was also identified by the victim as one of the male intruders and was arrested. However, the victim said Nichols was not the man with the gun.

"We ended up doing a search warrant of (the apartment that McCoy and Nichols emerged from) and during that search found the victim's wallet and two cellphones," Bouse said.

Also there was Gant, who Bouse said was arrested after she implicated herself in the crime.

Bouse said in talking to the alleged intruders, police found that there are several children from ages 2 to 11 living in the complex who the adults believed had been invited to the victim's apartment.

"All we know is they said it occurred in the last several days and one of the kids came home and said he invited them in. That apparently put them over the edge and they decided to go over and do something," Bouse said.

Police did not find any handgun in the search of the apartment where the victim's wallet and cellphones were found.

If convicted of the most serious charge of home invasion, the trio could face six to 30 years in prison. Residential burglary and aggravated robbery are Class 1 felonies.

Judge Brett Olmstead heard the preliminary facts of the investigation Tuesday and set bond for Nichols at $50,000, for Gant at $15,000, and for McCoy at $10,000.

Nichols and Gant are due back in court Aug. 8; McCoy is due back today so that a lawyer may appear for her.