Rantoul teen charged in vehicle thefts arraigned on sex charges

URBANA — A Rantoul teenager out on bond in two stolen-car cases in that village from last month has had additional criminal charges lodged against him.



Kevin Lefever, 18, who listed addresses in the 200 block of Winding Lane and the 300 block of South Chanute Street, was arraigned Wednesday for criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and possession of a controlled substance in connection with a Monday incident in Rantoul.



State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Lefever’s girlfriend reported to Rantoul police Lefever made unwelcome sexual overtures to her in his car over her protests.



Lefever was interviewed and admitted engaging in sex acts but told police the woman consented. When arrested, he had three anti-anxiety pills on him.



Lefever was out on bond in two cases in which he’s charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. The first happened June 12 when he allegedly took a sport utility vehicle from the Linden Banquet Center in Rantoul and was caught in Vermilion County.



Four days later, he allegedly stole a car from the area of J.W. Eater Junior High School that had children, ages 9, 5 and 9 months, inside.



He told police he didn’t know there were children in the car and later dropped them off unharmed near the Rantoul Youth Center. Police found them near Veterans Parkway and Chanute Street. He was also charged with aggravated kidnapping in that case.



Lefever was released from the county jail June 30 after posting a total of $26,000 in cash in both cases.



Judge John Kennedy on Wednesday set Lefever’s bond in the new case at $500,000.



He is supposed to be back in court on all three felony cases July 18.



