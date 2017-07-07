Apparent child abduction attempt reported last week

RANTOUL — Village police continue to investigate an apparent attempted child abduction last week in the community.

Sgt. Justin Bouse said officers were dispatched to the old parade grounds-soccer field south of Rantoul Business Center at 10:55 a.m. June 30, where two female juveniles said a male had approached them and grabbed one of them.

They told the man they didn’t want to talk, at which point the man grabbed one of the girls, age 14, by the arm and said, “Stop, I want to talk to you.”

“She again replied, ‘No’ and tried to walk away,” Bouse said.

The girl then began to try to run away but fell down, and the man walked over to her and said, “Just come with me. I want to talk with you.”

The girl was able to get up and run away.

Bouse said the other girl witnessed everything that had happened to her friend from a distance.

The man then left the area on foot.

The girls described the man as a black male, 23-27 years of age, about 5-7 with a thin build. He wore a black ball cap with a red bill, a short-sleeved shirt and black pants, and had short braids in his hair.

Bouse said officers checked the area, including locating one person who matched the description, but he was already incarcerated.

The police department did not issue an alert to the public at the time about the incident.

