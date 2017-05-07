Training for the worst to happen

CHAMPAIGN — The hope is that law enforcement officials in Champaign County rarely, if ever, have to respond to situations involving an active shooter or hostage-takers. But in the event such a circumstance arises, thanks to Thursday morning’s training exercise that included members of various police and emergency agencies, they’re confident they’ll be up to the task of keeping the community safe.

Dozens of police, firefighters, EMTs and SWAT members made their way Thursday to the intersection of Olympian and Legacy drives, near the campus of the High School of St. Thomas More, to participate in a handful of emergency scenarios, one of which included two people being held by two armed assailants in the concession stand at the St. Thomas More football field.

“At one point, one of the suspects came out with a rifle and was engaged by the officers,” Champaign police Lt. Mark Vogelzang said. “The second suspect was also shot and killed as well when they had an option to do that.”

They weren’t actually shot and killed. Shortly before the training commenced, officers went through a safety check to be sure they weren’t using any live ammunition.

The officers and emergency personnel were to go through up to five scenarios throughout the day as a means of keeping fresh on how to handle the different situations. They weren’t briefed ahead of time on what the scenarios would entail. They just reacted as if it were real, listening to instructions over radio from a command center.

“We try to keep this as consistent as a real event as possible,” Vogelzang said.

The officers and emergency personnel represented the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Champaign Fire Department, Champaign police and the department’s SWAT unit, Illinois State Police, Metro SWAT, Rantoul police, UI police and Urbana police. Those units get together once per year to perform these exercises, which take about six months to plan.

“Logistically, you’ve got to find a place where you can do it. You want to make sure to invite all your jurisdictional disciplinary partners,” said UI Police Lt. Todd Short, who helped organize the training along with Urbana Sgt. Jason Norton. “Heaven forbid if something like this happened in our community, we’re all on a first-name basis, we know we’re going to work together, we know how we’re going to put command from multiple jurisdictions and multiple disciplines together to make sure that a unified operational plan is put out there to mitigate whatever it is we’re dealing with.”

In creating the different scenarios the officers would find themselves in on Thursday, Short said events that have taken place around the world in recent months are incorporated to give as much of a real feel to the officers as possible.

“We pay close attention to those incidents, we look at those reports, we look at after-action reports and from that information, we glean enough content to be able to create multiple evolutions of worst-case scenarios,” he said. “It seems like there’s not a two-week period that goes by where we’re not hearing on the news about something unfortunate happening.”

During the scenarios, officers dressed in camouflage fatigues were stationed at strategic locations, and they entered and exited the scene as directed by the officers calling the shots from the command center.

“It’s chaos. We log everything, brainstorm options. As all this information’s coming in, it’s a fluid event, and it’s all about trying to anticipate what’s going to happen,” Vogelzang said. “Usually, there’s a lot of different things that could potentially happen, and you’re trying to get solutions to all those ahead of time and have those plans in place. When that one thing does happen, you’re ready for it.”

In the past, the exercises have taken place at various locations around Champaign County, including once at Market Place Mall. St. Thomas More was chosen because of the potential for an emergency situation to take place at a school, and with it being summer, there were few conflicts with reserving the space for an extended period of time.

“We try to move it around to different venues,” Vogelzang said. “This type of training is extremely important. You’re always learning things that can be done differently, things that can be done better. It’s very, very eye-opening.”

Following each scenario, the officers gathered back at Olympian and Legacy to grab some refreshments, talk briefly about what happened and go over any major issues that came up. At the end of the day, they gathered for one big debriefing session, with a representative from the Illinois State Police Tactical Response Team offering his feedback.

“We are our own worst critic and we’re going to be very hard on ourselves,” Vogelzang said. “We’re always the first person, if we mess up, to say ‘Hey, this is what I did wrong, this is what I should have done differently’ because that’s how you learn.”

mjackson@news-gazette.com

