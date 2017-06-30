Former Rantoul church board member admits to theft

URBANA — A former member of the board of a Rantoul church that opened its own coffee shop has admitted that he stole thousands of dollars from the congregation.

Robert Davis, 45, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Golfview, Rantoul, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty Thursday before Judge Heidi Ladd to felony theft. He was also ordered to make $4,992 in restitution.

The charge to which he pleaded guilty said that between Nov. 1, 2015, and May 31, 2016, Davis stole from Rantoul First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Century Blvd., using a credit card issued for its former coffee shop, Java Connection.

A Rantoul Press story about the shop said the church opened it on Main Street in downtown Rantoul in May 2013 and intended for any profits to go toward mission work.

Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega said that as a member of the boards of the business and church, Davis was the only person who had access to the business’ credit card.

When the church sold the business about a year ago, a review of its financial records showed a series of unauthorized charges to such businesses as County Market, Wal-Mart, Dollar General and Amazon.

Davis admitted that he made purchases from those businesses for himself.

As part of an agreement negotiated by Ortega and Champaign attorney Adam Dill, Davis was also ordered to write a letter of apology to the church congregation within 60 days.

Ortega said Davis had three prior convictions for theft and one for deceptive practices dating to 1989.

mschenk@news-gazette.com