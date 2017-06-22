Coroner: Man found in Rantoul motel pool did not drown

URBANA — The Champaign County coroner said it does not appear that a Rantoul man who was found dead in a motel pool earlier this week died from drowning.

Duane Northrup said preliminary results from an autopsy performed Wednesday in Urbana on Russell B. Conley Jr. did not find any evidence of trauma or drowning.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said officers were called to the Heritage Inn, 402 S. Murray Road, at 5:29 p.m. Monday following a report of a person not moving in the pool.

Officers discovered Mr. Conley, 68, dead in the pool. Emergency personnel transported him from Rantoul to Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at Presence Covenant Medical Center at 6:25 p.m. Monday.

"Mr. Conley's death appears to be the result of natural causes, most likely due to health-related issues," Northrup said Wednesday. "However, a final cause of death is pending further investigation and toxicology results."

Northrup said he does not anticipate needing to hold an inquest at this time.

"At this point, it appears to be natural causes," he said.

Rantoul police and the Champaign County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.