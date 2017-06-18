Two people injured as vehicles collide west of Gifford

GIFFORD -- Two drivers were transported by ambulance for treatment following a head-on collision on U.S. 136 west of Gifford Sunday afternoon.

A westbound Buick driven by Helen Hamrick, 86, of Cissna Park collided with an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Dwight Snyder, 86, of Rantoul, near the intersection of County Road 2100E at 1:21 p.m.

A state police report indicated the Hamrick vehicle traveled into the eastbound lane. Snyder drove into the grass beside the highway attempting to avoid an accident, but the two vehicles still collided.

A passenger in the Snyder vehicle, Carrie Snyder, 79, of Rantoul did not require transport for medical treatment, according to state police.

Hamrick was cited for improper lane usage. State police said all the occupants wore seatbelts.

U.S. 136 near County Road 2100 E was closed for about 90 minutes following the wreck.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

