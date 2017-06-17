Rantoul man gets 6 years in prison for sex with minor

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted having sex with a teenager 10 years his junior has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Brandon L. Brown, 26, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, admitting that on Aug. 12, 2016, he engaged in sex at an abandoned house in Rantoul with a 15-year-old girl that he had met that day.

The girl told Champaign County sheriff's investigators that Brown knew how old she was but initially told them he thought she was 18 and therefore old enough to consent in the eyes of the law.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher said Brown eventually admitted knowing she was only 15.

The case came to the attention of police after the girl told a relative of her encounter, Fletcher said.

Fletcher said Brown had prior convictions for domestic battery, violation of a no-contact order in a stalking case and burglary. He was given credit on his sentence for 150 days already served.

mschenk@news-gazette.com