Rantoul man gets probation for unlawful restraint

URBANA — A rural Rantoul man who admitted he wouldn’t let his girlfriend leave their mobile home last month has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Jack Cardwell, 25, of the 100 block of Fountain Valley, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to unlawful restraint, admitting that on May 4 he pinned his girlfriend against the wall at their mobile home during an argument they were having over her upcoming deployment.

Another charge of domestic battery was dismissed. Cardwell’s plea also called for him to serve 42 days in jail but he was given credit for time already served.

Cardwell had also received a 30-day jail sentence for direct criminal contempt from another judge after Cardwell uttered an expletive during his arraignment on May 5.

Cardwell later apologized to Judge John Kennedy for the outburst.

Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott said Cardwell has prior convictions for driving under the influence, driving under revocation, possession of drug paraphernalis and obstructing justice.

mschenk@news-gazette.com



