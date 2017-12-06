Upset by end of relationship, man allegedly burns ex-girlfriend's clothes

RANTOUL — A Champaign man has been charged with residential burglary and two counts of arson after he allegedly broke into his former girlfriend’s home and began burning her clothing, which caught a storage shed on fire.

Michael H. Bailey, 27, of the 900 block of Alagna, Champaign, pleaded not guilty in Champaign County Circuit. Bond was set at $25,000. He is scheduled to return to court July 11.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said officers were dispatched at 11:37 p.m. June 8 to the 700 block of St. Andrews Circle, where Bailey’s 26-year-old former girlfriend said Bailey had called her, threatening to burn her possessions.

As officers arrived, heavy smoke was seen coming from behind the residence. Police found a storage shed on fire, where Bailey had allegedly set his ex-girlfriend’s clothing on fire on an outdoor grill after breaking into her apartment.

Police said Bailey admitted he entered the apartment, took the clothing and lit it on fire, but did not intend for the storage shed to catch fire.

Police transported Bailey to the Champaign County jail.

