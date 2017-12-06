OnStar leads to arrest after teen allegedly stole vehicle

RANTOUL — An 18-year-old Rantoul teen who said he decided to go on a joy ride with a vehicle that he stole was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Vermilion County.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said Kevin LeFever of the 200 block of Winding Lane, Rantoul, was taken into custody for theft of a motor vehicle.

Police were initially dispatched to The Linden Banquet Center in Rantoul about 12:30 p.m. after a vehicle had been reported stolen within the previous 10 minutes.

Officers were able to track the vehicle through OnStar, and it was found to be east of Rantoul near the Champaign-Vermilion County line.

Champaign County sheriff’s police, Rantoul police and Gifford police responded to that area. The vehicle came to a stop in Vermilion County, about 7 miles south of Penfield.

Bouse said LeFever indicated he found the Chevrolet SUV unlocked with the keys in it, and he initially intended to take it to a probation appointment in Urbana. But because he was going to be late for the appointment, he instead decided to take it for a joy ride.

The vehicle was recovered undamaged.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com