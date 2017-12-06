Dempsey pulls out as police chief candidate

RANTOUL — One of two candidates for Rantoul’s police chief position has dropped out of the running.

Daniel Dempsey, a retired police lieutenant from the Riverdale Police Department, told village officials Monday he no longer wants to be considered for the job.

Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said Dempsey indicated family considerations led to his decision to withdraw.

Dempsey and the other candidate, Rantoul resident Tony Brown, were scheduled to meet Rantoul village officials and residents Tuesday. The community will still have the opportunity to meet with Brown from 4-6 p.m. at the municipal building.

The village board will then hold its June meeting at 6 p.m. that day and is scheduled to go into executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss the chief of police position.

Village officials including police Lt. Alex Meyer, Lt. Jeff Wooten, Fiegenschuh and village trustees Jennifer Fox and Sam Hall met Monday morning to discuss various options after being notified Dempsey had withdrawn from consideration. Fiegenschuh said he discussed the situation earlier with Mayor Chuck Smith.

“We decided we’re going to move forward with (tomorrow’s planned activities) because it’s 24 hours before the event. Also, (Brown) ... is extremely qualified for the position, and we wanted to give the community a chance to meet with him. We want to see what happens from there.”

Fiegenschuh said the board will decide whether to reopen the process.

Brown is the deputy chief of police with the University of Illinois Police Department and has been employed with the department since 1989.

He holds a master’s degree in organizational development and change from the University of Illinois in 2009.

The chief of police position has been open since January when Erman Blevins unexpectedly resigned without giving a reason.

Fiegenschuh said he was “obviously disappointed” by Dempsey’s decision to withdraw from consideration.

“Mr. Dempsey is an extremely qualified candidate, and we were excited to bring him down. The first question that popped into my mind was, ‘Why did you wait until the last minute?’ But family always comes first, and if he didn’t feel it would be a good fit for his family, you can’t fault him for that.”

