Rantoul man gets prison after gun charge conviction

URBANA — A Rantoul man who had a gun in Urbana earlier this year while he was on parole for aggravated robbery is headed back to prison.

A Champaign County jury took about an hour Wednesday to convict William Ayres Jr., 25, who last lived in the 600 block of Perimeter Road, of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Judge Roger Webber set sentencing for July 17. Because of other convictions in his past for unlawful use of weapons and obstructing justice, Ayres faces an extended term of three to 14 years in prison.

The charge stemmed from an incident Feb. 10 at the home of a friend of Ayres in the 300 block of Scottswood Drive, Urbana.

Robin Smith testified Ayres was “hanging out” at her house that evening when the father of three of her children and two other men showed up uninvited. She said she got into a physical fight with Brandaune Tillman, who ended up running down the street.

Tillman and another of the men with him testified that Ayres came out of the house with a gun, that they took off running and that Ayres chased them, firing a shot.

Smith said she could not recall hearing a shot.

No one was hit.

Police found a bullet casing in the area, and a gunshot residue test conducted on Ayres revealed residue on his hand. However, police were unable to find a gun inside Smith’s home or nearby.

In his own defense, Ayres testified that he had gone to the door to smoke when he heard someone beating on the window and the angry voice of Tillman.

Ayres said that as he exited, one of the three men at the door had reached for a waistband, leading him to believe that he may be harmed even though he didn’t see a gun. Ayres said he swung at the trio and took off running down the street, then circled back and came in the rear of Smith’s house.

Meanwhile, Tillman and one of his companions had flagged down police to report that they had been shot at. Police then went to Smith’s house, where Ayres declined to come out initially.

With Smith’s permission, they searched her house but never found a gun.

Ayres testified that the gunshot residue found on him must have transferred to his hand when he was trying to teach his cousin how to fire her .38-caliber handgun earlier that day.

In addition to the testimony of witnesses who were there, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher played phone calls for the jury that Ayres made from the jail to Smith following his arrest.

Although the calls were difficult to understand, Ayres could be heard asking Smith to get rid of “it.”

He testified he was referring to Ecstasy he had in the bathroom and not a weapon.

Ayres was represented by Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum.

