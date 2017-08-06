Rantoul man gets 4 years probation for residential burglary

- Our Sites
URBANA — A rural Rantoul man who admitted breaking into a home in Rantoul in April has been sentenced to four years of probation that will enable him to get drug treatment.
Wilbert Andujar-Ramos, 26, of County Road 3000 N pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to residential burglary for an April 25 break-in to a home in the 1200 block of Cypress Lane.
The residents discovered a window air conditioner pried out and a television and speaker system stolen. They and Rantoul police found a backpack outside the home that had items that led police to Andujar-Ramos, who was acquainted with some of the residents.
He admitted stealing to support his addiction to crack cocaine.
As part of his sentence, he was sentenced to 42 days in jail with credit for time served and ordered to make $800 restitution to the residents.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said Andujar-Ramos had no prior criminal convictions.
