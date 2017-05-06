Former village trustee among finalists for Rantoul police chief

RANTOUL — The village’s new chief of police might be one of Rantoul’s own.

Tony Brown, a former village trustee who is a University of Illinois police official, is one of two finalists for the village’s chief of police.

Brown did not seek re-election to the village board April 4.

The deputy chief of police with the University of Illinois Police Department, Brown has been employed with the department since 1989, according to Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh.

The other finalist is Daniel Dempsey, a retired police lieutenant with the Riverdale Police Department in northern Illinois. Dempsey, who joined the department in 1989, retired in 2015.

Both candidates hold master’s degrees — Dempsey in criminal and social justice from Lewis University in 2016, and Brown in organizational development and change from the University of Illinois in 2009.

One of the two will be selected to succeed Erman Blevins, who resigned in January after less than a year on the job. He did not give a reason.

Fiegenschuh said more than 40 people applied for the position this time.

Fiegenschuh and the police department’s two lieutenants — Alex Meyer and Jeff Wooten — culled the list down to 15, at which point a committee that included two village trustees whittled the number down to nine applicants.

The nine were interviewed in person or via Skype before the list was narrowed down further to the final two candidates.

The pair will meet village staff and the police department Tuesday, June 13, and tour the community. The public will also be able to meet the candidates at a community meeting set for 4-6 p.m. at the municipal building.

The village board will meet that day at 6 p.m.

Fiegenschuh said the new police chief could be hired by the end of June.

He said he was pleased by the number and quality of the candidates.

“We had more applicants submit resumes. We had a great caliber of candidates. ... It was tough to whittle it down,” Fiegenschuh said.

