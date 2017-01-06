Teen admits to vandalizing RTHS football field

A 16-year-old has admitted to vandalizing the Rantoul Township High School football field by using a common weed killer to create profanity. A neutralizer was placed on the field, it was fertilized and reseeded.

RANTOUL — A 16-year-old youth who admitted vandalizing the Rantoul Township High School football field last week will be required to pay restitution to the school district and complete service work.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said the youth was placed on a formal station adjustment for criminal damage to property.

Damage to the field has been estimated at between $1,000 and $2,000. The teen will be required to pay restitution for repair of the damage.

The youth was located and interviewed Wednesday.

Bouse, who said the juvenile had no prior police contacts, said the teen must complete public service work and receive an assessment at the Champaign County Youth Assessment Center.

“The juvenile was remorseful and apologetic about causing the damage,” Bouse said.

The teen used “a common household weed killer” to spray an expletive word and create offense artwork near the 50-yard line. The damage was discovered May 25 when Principal Todd Wilson and the school’s director of maintenance and transportation surveyed the condition of the field in the wake of heavy rains.

Graduation ceremonies are normally held on the football field. The vandalism would have forced the ceremonies indoors. Wilson said the condition of the field and Friday’s bad weather would have required the ceremony be held in the school’s large gymnasium anyway.

J.D. Roessler, who serves as the Rantoul Rec Department grounds maintenance person, is working with the high school to remedy the problem. He said neutralizer was sprayed on the affected site, and he expected the site to be back to normal before the end of summer.

On Thursday, Roessler, who estimated the affected area is about 50 feet by 50 feet, said he fertilized the location Friday and seeded it Wednesday.

“It usually takes anywhere from seven-14 days for the grass to start seeding,” Roessler said.

