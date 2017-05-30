Two drivers sustain serious injuries near Rantoul

RANTOUL -- Two people sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle wreck west of Rantoul early Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said Breanna Maple, 20, of Armstrong was northbound on County Road 1200 East when she failed to stop at U.S. 136 about 3:57 a.m. The 2000 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck she was driving was struck by an easbound 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Ashley J. Bode, 28, of Gibson City.

Both vehicles left the road. Maple was ejected from her vehicle.

State police said both drivers sustained serious injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Maple was transported by Air Life to an area hospital. Bode was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Maple was charged with disobeying a traffic control device and failure to weat a seat belt.

The accident site is about 2 miles west of Rantoul.

