Paxton woman hurt as car hits rear of semi tractor trailer

RANTOUL — A Paxton woman was injured when the car she was driving struck the rear of a semi tractor trailer Tuesday morning near Rantoul.

Dawn D. Welp, 31, was southbound on Interstate 57 near mile post 253 when the 2011 Hyundai Elantra she was driving struck the rear of a 2004 Freightliner pulling a trailer driven by Thaer M. Atieh, 31, of Tinley Park, about 6:56 a.m.

Illinois State Police said Welp’s vehicle came to rest in the median, while the semi drove off the roadway to the right and came to rest on the shoulder.

Welp was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. There was no indication if Atieh required medical treatment.

Welp was charged with failure to reduce speed.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com