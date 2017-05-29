Pan left on stove causes more than $15,000 damage to Rantoul apartment

RANTOUL -- A fire at a Rantoul apartment building caused more than $15,000 damage Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called at 6:13 p.m. to 1109 Apartment 8, Falcon Drive.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said the resident of the apartment, Akira McDonald, had left a pan on the stove, which caught the wall and cabinets on fire.

He said smoke and fire were showing when firefighters arrived.

"We had the fire knocked down quickly after arrival and continued to do overhaul and smoke removal for 45 minutes," Waters said.

The fire caused smoke damage to the kitchen and first floor. Firefighters cleared the scene at 6:58 p.m.

The apartment is owned by Falcon Way Apartments.

Waters estimated damage at between $15,000 and $20,000. No injuries were reported.

