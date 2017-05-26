Woman missing from nursing home found in Rantoul

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — A 53-year-old woman who was reported missing from a south suburban Lansing nursing home Thursday has been found in Rantoul.
About 10:30 p.m., Sheila D. Hill was removed from the Tri-State Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 2500 175th St., according to an alert from Illinois State Police.
She was taken by her 24-year-old daughter, a 61-year-old woman and another female, police said. According to Hill’s sister, the 24-year-old daughter is unable to care for her mother, police said.
Hill was wheeled out of the nursing home and into a blue Ford Explorer with New York registration, according to a statement from Lansing police.
Several hours later, the Explorer was found in the parking lot of a hotel in Rantoul, where they found Hill early Friday, according to Lansing police. Hill was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but she did not appear to be injured or in medical distress.
Hill’s daughter was taken to the Lansing Police Department for further investigation, the Chicago Sun-Times quoted police.
